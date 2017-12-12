South Carolina man arrested after Airbnb guest finds camera

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man has been arrested after a woman who rented an apartment from him using Airbnb found a hidden camera.

Media outlets reported that Greenville police arrested 35-year-old Cesar Adan Mendez Fuentes late last week and charged him with voyeurism.

A 26-year-old woman from Calhoun, Georgia, reported finding a hidden camera in an alarm clock in the bedroom. Police Sgt. Johnathan Bragg said the woman was trying working on the alarm and realized there was not an on-off switch.

No attorney was listed for Fuentes in Greenville County records.