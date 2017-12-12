State rests case in trial involving slain football player

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The state has rested its case in a murder trial involving the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded friends from gunfire.

Christopher Drone Bassett, Kipling Deshawn Colbert and Richard Gregory Williams III face first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Zaevion Dobson, a 15-year-old high school football player from Knoxville. Prosecutors wrapped up their case on Tuesday. All three defendants have their own lawyers, who can begin presenting their cases Wednesday.

Dobson was gathering with friends on a back porch on Dec. 17, 2015, when shots were fired. Police said Dobson suffered a fatal gunshot wound while shielding two girls, who ended up unhurt.