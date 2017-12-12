Suspects in killing of woman at rental house appear in court

HONOLULU — The man and woman accused of killing a part-time housekeeper and tying her daughter up in a Honolulu vacation rental house have appeared in court.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that neither 23-year-old Stephan Brown nor 20-year-old Hailey Dandurand made a statement while in court on Monday.

Brown's bail was set at $1 million, while Dandurand's was set at $500,000. Their preliminary hearings were scheduled for Wednesday.

Both have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Telma Boinville, who was found dead on Thursday inside the North Shore house.

Brown has also been charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping and two outstanding warrants. While Dandurand has also been charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

