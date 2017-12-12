The Latest: Wildfire grows larger in Custer State Park

CUSTER, S.D. — The Latest on a wildfire at Custer State Park in South Dakota's Black Hills (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

A wildfire at Custer State Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota has spread without causing any injuries.

Lydia Austin, a park spokeswoman, said Tuesday afternoon that the fire has grown to more than 6.25 square miles (16.2 square kilometres ). That's up from more than 4.6 square miles (11.9 sq. km) reported that morning.

One unused building has burned down, but no one has been injured. Kobee Stalder, the park's visitor services program manager, tells KELO-AM that firefighters have concentrated on protecting structures including the Blue Bell Lodge and the State Game Lodge.

Stalder says people can "tip our hats" to firefighters, saying he's confident the buildings won't be lost.

The blaze erupted Monday during dry, warm weather. Austin has said the cause is under investigation.

___

11:05 a.m.

A spreading wildfire has destroyed a building in Custer State Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Lydia Austin, a park spokeswoman, said Tuesday that the fire has grown to more than 4.6 square miles (11.9 square kilometres ), from 4 square miles (10.4 sq. km) on Monday.

Five homes in the park have been evacuated and one unused building was burned down. No one has been injured.

The blaze is zero per cent contained and about 200 firefighters are on the scene.

The blaze erupted Monday during dry, warm weather. Austin says the cause is under investigation.

Custer State Park features hills with ponderosa pine and prairie. Austin says wildlife naturally moves away from fire.