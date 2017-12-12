Trump Jr. returning to Capitol for third Russia interview

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr. will return to Capitol Hill Wednesday to talk to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

That's according to a person familiar with the interview. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting is private.

The closed-door meeting with Senate staff will come a week after Trump Jr. spoke to lawmakers on the House intelligence committee. Both panels are investigating the meddling and whether President Donald Trump's campaign was involved.

Investigators have been probing a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer. Trump Jr. and other campaign officials attended the meeting.