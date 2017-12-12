Trump signs $700 billion military budget into law
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law a sweeping
But there's a catch. The $700 billion budget won't become reality until lawmakers agree to roll back a 2011 law that set strict limits on federal spending, including by the
The law caps 2018
Trump called on Congress to "finish the job" and eliminate the cap on
"I think it's going to happen," said the president, joined by
He urged Democrats in Congress to quit threatening to shut down the government and "send clean funding and a clean funding bill to my desk that fully funds our great military. Protecting our country should always be a bipartisan issue, just like today's legislation."
Temporary government funding is set to run out on Dec. 22, the deadline for lawmakers to send the White House a broader government funding bill or risk a partial government shutdown.
Many Republicans
Trump also used the event to address a separate threat when he repeated his call to overhaul U.S. immigration law following Monday's blast in a New York City subway passageway. It was the second incident authorities have described as terrorism in New York City since late October.
The president noted that the individual involved in October's deadly incident came to the U.S. through the visa lottery program, and that the individual in this week's attack arrived based on a family connection to an American citizen.
Trump vowed to end both immigration programs quickly. "The lottery system and chain migration, we're going to end them fast," he said, calling on Congress to "get involved immediately."
The 2018
Trump's 2018 request sought $603 billion for basic functions and $65 billion for overseas missions.
The
"We're working very diligently on that, building up forces," Trump said.
Trump thanked the bill's chief sponsors, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry of Texas, who joined Trump at the White House, and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain of Arizona, who did not.
McCain issued a written statement afterward that called on Congress and the White House to work "expeditiously" on a budget agreement that secures the increased $700 billion for the military following years of spending cuts.
Associated Press writer Richard Lardner contributed to this report.
Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsuperville