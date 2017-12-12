Trump to release national security strategy next week

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to unveil his first National Security Strategy next Monday.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster says the strategy will incorporate four core national interests: the protection of American people; advancing American prosperity; "preserving peace through strength"; and advancing American influence.

He says "geopolitics are back and they are back with a vengeance."

McMaster said Tuesday the strategy will identify global threats to the U.S. and its interests, including "new generation warfare" from Russia, and North Korean and Iranian weapons development.