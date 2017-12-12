UK inflation rate rises unexpectedly to 3.1 per cent

LONDON — Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will have to write a letter to Britain's Treasury chief explaining why inflation in the country is running by more than a percentage point above target.

Official figures Tuesday show that the annual inflation rate in Britain rose to 3.1 per cent . The increase was unexpected — most economists predicted a modest decline to 2.9 per cent from the previous month's 3 per cent .

Because inflation is more than a percentage point above the bank's 2 per cent target, Carney has to explain to Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond what he and his colleagues are doing about getting inflation down.