University of Oklahoma regent ignites outrage; board to meet

OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is scheduled to meet for the first time since one of its members compared gay people to pedophiles.

OU regents will meet Tuesday amid calls for board member Kirk Humphreys to resign. He made the comments on an Oklahoma City public affairs TV show that aired Sunday.

An OU alumni group called for his resignation, and the student body president encouraged the campus to voice its opinion on Humphreys' "ignorant" words. OU's president said he disagreed with the views.