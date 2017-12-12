West Virginia nurse admits to illegally distributing drugs

WHEELING, W.Va. — A registered nurse has admitted to illegally distributing drugs used to treat opioid addiction through her job at a clinic in West Virginia's northern panhandle from 2008 through 2016.

Sharon E. Jackson of Wellsburg pleaded guilty Monday to one conspiracy charge in federal court, agreeing to co-operate with prosecutors and forfeit $253,000 described in court papers as her proceeds from the drug offence at an addiction treatment centre , Advance Healthcare Inc., in Weirton.

The 46-year-old Jackson could face up to 10 years in prison at sentencing.