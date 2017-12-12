Zimbabwe ex-leader Mugabe on 1st trip abroad since resigning
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — Zimbabwe's presidential spokesman says former leader Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace, have
Press secretary George Charamba confirms that the 93-year-old Mugabe has gone on his annual leave and for regular medical checkups. He says Mugabe is free to travel when and where he wants.
Mugabe has not made any public appearances since he stepped down after 37 years in power.
For many years he has taken annual trips to Singapore and other Asian countries in January and February.