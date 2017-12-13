3rd trial for mom in 'Baby Lollipops' killing nearing an end

MIAMI — Closing arguments are set in the murder trial of a Florida mother accused of beating her toddler son to death in a case that riveted the Miami area decades ago.

Ana Maria Cardona was convicted and sentenced to death twice before in the 1990 killing of 3-year-old Lazaro Figueroa, who police could not initially identify and gave the name "Baby Lollipops" because of a T-shirt he was wearing.

After both convictions were thrown out by the Florida Supreme Court, prosecutors this time opted not to seek the death penalty. Cardona faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.