5 California Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. WILDFIRES
Containment of fire in Santa Barbara-Ventura counties increases but communities remain under threat.
2. CALIFORNIA MARIJUANA
Cheech Marin featured in public service announcement publicizing the California Secretary of State
3. NATIONAL PARKS
National parks to cutting number of days visitors will be allowed in free.
4. CLASSIC FILMS
"The Goonies," ''Titanic," ''Field of Dreams," ''Die Hard" among 25 movies tapped for preservation this year by the Library of Congress.
5. SAG AWARDS
An unpredictable awards season will get a jolt when the Screen Actors Guild announces nominees to its annual awards.
