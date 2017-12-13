Army soldier dies from injury suffered in training exercise

FORT STEWART, Ga. — An Army soldier has died from severe injuries he suffered during "live fire" training at Fort Stewart.

Officials at the Army post in southeast Georgia said in a news release that 31-year-old Sgt. Michael Trask of Olalla, Washington, died Tuesday at a hospital in nearby Savannah.

Trask was in critical condition when he was hospitalized Dec. 6 after being hurt during a nighttime training exercise in which soldiers fired weapons using live ammunition.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson declined to comment Wednesday on how Trask got injured, citing an open Army investigation.