Baltimore waiting for reply from FBI in unsolved killing

Baltimore's police commissioner is still awaiting a reply after asking federal authorities to take the lead in the unsolved killing of a city detective.

Spokesmen for the FBI and Baltimore's police force said Wednesday they have no information on any response to Police Commissioner Kevin Davis' Dec. 1 request to FBI Director Chris Wray.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says the widow of Detective Sean Suiter supports the city's push for the FBI to take over the probe.

Suiter was fatally shot Nov. 15 while investigating a 2016 triple homicide. The shooting came the day before Suiter was supposed to testify before a federal grand jury investigating wrongdoing by Baltimore officers.