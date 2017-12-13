Brother-in-law of former governor charged with sex assault

QUINCY, Mass. — The brother-in-law of former Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is facing sexual assault charges.

Bernard Sigh was arraigned Monday on charges of assault to rape and assault and battery on a household member. The 65-year-old Milton resident is being held without bail pending a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to society. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

According to court documents in the case, the woman told investigators she found Sigh hiding in a closet in her apartment on Saturday wearing only his underwear. The case was first reported by WCVB-TV.

Sigh pleaded guilty to spousal rape in 1993 while living in California and served jail time.