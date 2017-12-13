Cancer scammers face new arrest after skipping sentencing

MINEOLA, N.Y. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a New York couple who fraudulently pocketed thousands of dollars in donations for a 5-year-old boy with cancer and then missed a court sentencing.

Brittney Schmidt and Vincent Fina were expected to receive probation, but now could face up to three years in prison.

The couple pleaded guilty in September in a Long Island court to a felony charge of scheme to defraud. Authorities say the pair claimed their donations would pay for the child's funeral.

Prosecutors say there is an actual boy from Staten Island who has brain cancer, but that the couple has no relation to him and "misappropriated" his story to run their scam.