News / World

Celebrations planned to honour San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee listens to questions during a news conference at City Hall in San Francisco. San Francisco officials will honor the life of Mayor Ed Lee with a memorial celebration Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in the rotunda of City Hall. The public will also be able to pay respects Friday as his body lies in state in the rotunda. Lee was 65 years old and the city's first Asian-American mayor. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee listens to questions during a news conference at City Hall in San Francisco. San Francisco officials will honor the life of Mayor Ed Lee with a memorial celebration Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in the rotunda of City Hall. The public will also be able to pay respects Friday as his body lies in state in the rotunda. Lee was 65 years old and the city's first Asian-American mayor. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — People will be able to pay their respects to San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee on Friday, when his body will lie in repose at City Hall. The casket will be closed.

City officials will also honour Lee with a memorial celebration on Sunday at City Hall.

Lee died Tuesday after collapsing at a supermarket Monday night. The city's first Asian-American mayor was 65. No cause has been given for his death, though an autopsy is pending.

Lee was a civil rights activist and longtime city bureaucrat who presided over a period of remarkable economic growth but deepening economic disparity in San Francisco.

He was elected in 2011 and 2015 after being appointed to serve the remainder of former Mayor Gavin Newsom's term in 2011.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular