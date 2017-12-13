Chicago museum won't host city science fair after 2018
CHICAGO — Officials with the Museum of Science and Industry say the museum will no longer host the Chicago Public Schools science fair after 2018.
The Chicago Tribune reports that museum officials cited the staff and time it takes to host the fair. The museum has been home to the event since 1950, providing space for 300 or more students and their projects.
CPS officials did not comment on the change.
