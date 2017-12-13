Chicken, beef spill into Florida road after train hits truck
A
A
Share via Email
LAKELAND, Fla. — A truckload of chicken and beef spilled across a Florida road when a train hit a disabled semitrailer.
In a report by The Ledger , Lakeland Police officials said a CSX train collided with the truck early Wednesday morning.
CSX officials said the impact split the semitrailer in half, spilling its load of chicken and beef into the road and onto the railroad tracks.
The train was carrying 48 loads of mixed freight and 17 empty cars from Winter Haven to Jacksonville.
No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the crash.
___
Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre one step closer to new home after vote by Halifax council
-
Democrat Doug Jones victorious in stunning Alabama Senate upset
-
B.C.'s Site C dam 'a stain' on reconciliation with Indigenous people in Canada: experts
-
Someone is auctioning Premier Horgan's 'stake' in the Peace over Site C