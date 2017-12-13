DHS secretary: Border wall would help ease 'national crisis'

HIDALGO, Texas — The new head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says she hopes construction on a border wall will begin soon.

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen made the remarks Wednesday while standing in front of the existing border fence north of the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. She said she didn't know when the government could start building. Border wall prototypes are being tested in San Diego.

A $1.6 billion proposal to fund 60 miles (97 kilometres ) in Texas has stalled in Congress.

Nielsen says the U.S. immigration system faces a "national crisis" that also requires changes to reduce the number of asylum claims made by people entering the country and to speed up deportations.