EU approves Poland's program to develop clean energy

WARSAW, Poland — The European Union's executive body says it has approved Poland's 9.4 billion euro ($11 billion) plan for developing renewable energy sources.

Heavily dependent on its coal for energy, Poland is among Europe's top carbon gas emitters and is facing pressure and receiving incentives to shift toward clean energy sources.

The European Commission said in a statement Wednesday that, while observing EU rules for state aid and competition, it has approved the Polish government's plan for further development of renewable energy sources. It also approved a reduction of a levy put on high energy consumers who co-finance the plan.