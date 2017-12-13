Ex-king Michael's coffin arrives in Romania ahead of funeral

BUCHAREST, Romania — A coffin carrying the body of the late Romanian King Michael I has arrived at Bucharest's airport from Switzerland ahead of his funeral this weekend.

The former king, who ruled Romania twice and was forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died on Dec. 5 in Switzerland at age 96.

Michael's five daughters and his estranged grandson Nicholas Medforth-Mills, who was stripped of his title in 2015, took part in the ceremony Wednesday at the airport. Television stations broadcast the events live.