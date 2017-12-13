Family of South Carolina man shot by deputy files lawsuit
ANDERSON, S.C. — The family of a South Carolina man fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy after authorities said the man pointed a gun at them has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
The Anderson Independent Mail reports John Pepper's family has sued the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, ex-sheriff John Skipper and two officers in Pepper's 2014 death.
According to authorities, deputies arrived at a home after a
Tom Dunaway, an attorney for Pepper's brother, said officers used excessive force instead of conventional negotiating tactics.
Skipper declined comment Monday night.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Nikki Caron says state investigators cleared the officers and said the shooting was justified.
