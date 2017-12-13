First lady hopes giving spirit continues through holidays

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump says she hopes the giving spirit that Americans displayed during a season of devastating hurricanes will continue over Christmas and into the new year.

The first lady says she wants people to remember that the holidays are about family, service and gratitude — not gifts.

She adds that Americans must continue to look out for and help one another.

Mrs. Trump spoke Wednesday as she visited a Washington-area military base to help sort gifts for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. The program has provided millions of toys and other gifts to millions of needy children around the country at Christmas since the 1940s.