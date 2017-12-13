For the 2nd time in a week Italy nabs women on mafia charges

ROME — Italian authorities have arrested four women related to a notorious Camorra mobster, in the latest crackdown on females who often take over running mafia businesses when their men are serving time.

Citing Naples police, Italian news agency ANSA said the four included the sister of Casalesi clan boss Michele Zagaria and the wives of Zagaria's brothers. They were accused of receiving mafia-sourced salaries.

Last week, police in Palermo arrested Mariangela Di Trapani, wife of Cosa Nostra boss Salvo Madonia on suspicion she took over running Palermo's Resuttana clan after her husband was sentenced to multiple life terms.