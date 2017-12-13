Funeral held in San Antonio for slain San Marcos officer

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas police officer who was fatally shot last week has been remembered as a compassionate man who loved being a police officer and a father.

A funeral was held Wednesday for San Marcos Officer Kenneth Copeland, who was killed Dec. 4 while serving a warrant on a domestic violence suspect.

Friend Jeff Caldwell told mourners at the Community Bible Church in San Antonio that Copeland had a smile that "was larger than life."

A procession of emergency vehicles escorted Copeland's body from a funeral home in San Marcos about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) to the church.