GOP tax plan trims top rate for wealthy, cuts corporate rate

WASHINGTON — A Republican tax package swiftly taking shape would pull down the top tax rate for wealthy Americans to 37 per cent and slash the tax rate for corporations to a level slightly above what businesses and conservatives wanted.

Republicans in Congress rushed Tuesday toward a deal. Lawmakers and aides laboured to blend separate tax bills that were passed recently by the House and Senate. The Republican goal is to deliver to President Donald Trump the first major rewrite of the U.S. tax system in more than three decades.