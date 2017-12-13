Iowa school bus fire that killed 2 under investigation

OAKLAND, Iowa — Local and federal investigators are trying to determine why a fire erupted on a school bus in western Iowa, killing a student and the bus driver.

The fire occurred Tuesday morning after the bus picked up a student at a farm southeast of Oakland, Iowa, about 35 miles (56 kilometres ) east of Omaha, Nebraska.

Sixteen-year-old Megan Klindt and 74-year-old Donnie Hendricks died in the fire.

Fire investigators and representatives of the National Transportation Safety Board examined the charred remains of the bus Wednesday.

John Reynolds, a chief deputy with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, says a timeline for the fire investigation hasn't been determined.