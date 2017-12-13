Japan court orders shutdown of nuclear reactor near volcano

TOKYO — A court has ruled that a nuclear reactor in southwestern Japan should not operate because it's too close to an active volcano and could be affected by a major eruption.

The Hiroshima high court's decision Wednesday is likely to force the Unit 3 reactor at the Ikata nuclear plant in Ehime prefecture to stay offline after its regular inspection ends in February.

The court said the nuclear regulators' risk estimate for Mount Aso, 130 kilometres (78 miles) southwest of the plant, was inadequate.

The decision reverses a lower court ruling and upholds the plaintiffs' request for an injunction.