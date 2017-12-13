Louisville files counterclaim to Rick Pitino lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has filed a counterclaim to former basketball coach Rick Pitino's lawsuit and is seeking monetary damages from vacated games and bonuses.

WDRB-TV reports the university alleges negligence and "wrongful conduct" by Pitino has tarnished the school's reputation.

The lawsuit noted that the NCAA ordered the school to return money it received for some basketball tournaments. The counterclaim filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court said the school also wants any bonuses and other compensation "wrongly paid" to Pitino for the tournament appearances.

The counterclaim was filed as part of Pitino's breach of contract lawsuit against the U of L Athletic Association for $38.7 million.

Pitino's lawyers argue there is nothing in a federal criminal complaint unsealed in September that ties Pitino to any improper activities.

