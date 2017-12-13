Man accused of killing cop, fleeing for days to stand trial

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A man accused of killing a Pennsylvania police officer and then leading law enforcement on a four-day manhunt with the help of his mother will stand trial.

A judge near Pittsburgh ruled Wednesday that Rahmael Sal Holt will face trial on charges he fatally shot New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw last month. A defence attorney says Holt maintains his innocence.

Prosecutors say Shaw tried to pull a vehicle over for a routine traffic violation and ended up in a foot chase with Holt. They say he was shot multiple times.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the driver of the vehicle testified Holt was armed but said he drove off as the officer ran after Holt and didn't hear any gunshots.