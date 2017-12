The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as technology companies post solid gains.

Hard drive maker Western Digital gained 3 per cent after it resolved a dispute with its partner Toshiba over Toshiba's plan to sell its flash memory business.

Finisar climbed 27 per cent after Apple said it will invest $390 million in the fiber optic component supplier so it can make more lasers used in facial recognition technology.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,668.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 46 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 24,547. The Nasdaq composite increased 27 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 6,888.