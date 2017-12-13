Missouri man charged with phone threats to Georgia mosque

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Missouri man with making threatening phone calls to a mosque in Georgia.

An indictment unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court charges 49-year-old Preston Q. Howard with placing 10 threatening calls to the Islamic Society of Augusta, Georgia, between June and August.

The indictment says Howard phoned in a series of threats to "blow up the mosque" and "shoot and kill Muslims," as well as to "behead" worshippers and set them on fire after dousing them with gasoline.