Murder trial in case of slain Tennessee teen reaches jury
A
A
Share via Email
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jurors are set to begin deliberations in a murder trial involving the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded friends from gunfire.
Prosecutors and
Dobson, a high school football player from Knoxville, was on a back porch with friends on Dec. 17, 2015, when shots were fired. Police said Dobson suffered a fatal gunshot wound while shielding two girls, who ended up unhurt.
Dobson's decision to protect his two friends was later hailed by then-President Barack Obama as an act of bravery