New lawyer could delay Belgium trial of Paris terror suspect

BRUSSELS — A trial in Belgium set for next week for the lone surviving suspect in the November 2015 extremist massacres in Paris may be postponed due to the appointment of a defence lawyer.

The chairman of a bar association in Brussels said Wednesday that Salah Abdeslam has linked up with his former lawyer, Sven Mary, only days before he was to stand trial for a 2016 shooting. Belgian prosecutors allege the shooting took place while Abdeslam was on the run from France.

Bar chairman Patrick Dillen told the VRT network in Belgium: "Apparently there is confidence between Salah Abdeslam and his lawyer, Sven Mary."