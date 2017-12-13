Norovirus outbreak closes Air Force child care centres
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — An Air Force installation in Florida has closed its child care
In a Facebook post , Hurlburt Field officials said its youth
A Northwest Florida Daily News report says 1st Special Operations Wing Commander Col. Thomas Palenske said over 40 cases of norovirus had been reported by Friday at the installation that's the headquarters of the Air Force Special Operations Command.
Norovirus is a contagious virus that causes stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea.
In a post on his Facebook page , Palenske urged troops with sick children to stay home with them until they are well to "protect our families and our combat capability."
Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com
