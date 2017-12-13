North Carolina police officer indicted in pedestrian death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A grand jury has indicted a North Carolina police officer whose vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian while responding to a call.
The Charlotte Observer reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Philip Barker was indicted for involuntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old James Michael Short.
A police spokesman said Short was hit as he tried to cross a street near uptown Charlotte around 3:20 a.m. on July 8.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Barker was
Barker's attorney says his client, who had a green light, should have only received a citation.
