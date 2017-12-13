Police: Swastikas found carved into high school desk

ANDOVER, Mass. — Massachusetts police say three swastikas were found carved into a desk inside a high school on the first day of Hanukkah.

Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad announced Tuesday that the school will be working with police, local faith leaders and the Anti-Defamation League of New England to denounce the hateful graffiti. The Eagle-Tribune reports this is not the first time the school has dealt with swastika graffiti, as there have been several incidents this year.