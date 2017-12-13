Prosecutors move to keep death penalty an option in slayings

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors have moved to hold onto their ability to seek the death penalty against two cousins in the deaths of four men found buried on a Philadelphia-area farm, although attorneys have said a deal with one defendant would take capital punishment off the table.

The Bucks County prosecutor's office on Wednesday filed notice of aggravating circumstances in the charges against 20-year-old Sean Kratz and 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo in the slayings last summer in Solebury. Prosecutors said capital punishment would be justified because there were multiple murders and the slayings were committed during felonies.