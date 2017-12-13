South Dakota wildfire grows beyond Custer State Park borders
A
A
Share via Email
CUSTER, S.D. — Strong winds are fanning the flames of a growing wildfire in South Dakota, pushing the fire beyond the borders of the Custer State Park and prompting new evacuations.
Custer County Emergency Management director Mike Carter said Wednesday that residents of about 200 homes east of the park have been evacuated or warned to evacuate.
The park remains closed as firefighters battle the fire that has consumed more than 6.25 square miles (16.2 square
A small number of people were evacuated from Legion Lake Lodge, the former Star Academy East Campus and Blue Bell Lodge Tuesday.
The fire began Monday. Its cause is under investigation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre one step closer to new home after vote by Halifax council
-
Democrat Doug Jones victorious in stunning Alabama Senate upset
-
B.C.'s Site C dam 'a stain' on reconciliation with Indigenous people in Canada: experts
-
Someone is auctioning Premier Horgan's 'stake' in the Peace over Site C