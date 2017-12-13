Spain: 9-month profit for Zara owner jumps on strong sales

MADRID — The owner of Zara fashion stores says net profit surged by 6 per cent in the first nine months of its fiscal year as it continued its international expansion with both online and physical stores.

Inditex clothes retailer said on Tuesday that net profit from February through October was 2.34 billion euros ($2.7 billion), compared with 2.2 billion euros for the same period last year. Sales rose 10 per cent to 17.9 billion euros.

The group was founded in 1975 by Amancio Ortega and has become the world's largest clothes retailer with eight brands, including Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Pull & Bear.