Sweden to re-establish military unit on Baltic Sea island
HELSINKI — Sweden says it is establishing the nation's first new military regiment since World War II — a unit of 350 soldiers that will be based on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland.
The Swedish government on Wednesday said the permanent unit will be deployed to the strategically important island's main town, Visby, during 2018.
Hultqvist says the move means re-establishing Sweden's military presence on the island that is popular with tourists.
Gotland, population 58,000, first housed an infantry regiment in 1886. The garrison was dismantled in 2005.