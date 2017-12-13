The Latest: Defence says Florida mom faulty, didn't kill son

MIAMI — The Latest on Baby Lollipops Trial (all times local):

2 p.m.

A defence attorney has told jurors that a Florida woman may have been a faulty mother, but she did not fatally beat the toddler who became known as "Baby Lollipops" in a case that riveted Miami decades ago.

Attorney Steve Yermish said in a closing argument Wednesday that jurors have a right to be angry with 56-year-old Ana Maria Cardona for her poor parenting skills. But he said that doesn't mean Cardona killed 3-year-old Lazaro Figueroa.

A prosecutor told jurors Cardona brutally beat Lazaro Figueroa and hid his body. Rubin said the boy was also starving to death, weighing just 18 pounds.

Cardona testified that her female lover killed Lazaro with a baseball bat.

11:50 a.m.

A prosecutor told jurors that a Florida mother brutally abused her son before fatally beating the toddler who came to be known as "Baby Lollipops" in a case that riveted Miami decades ago.

Prosecutor Reid Rubin said in closing 56-year-old Ana Maria Cardona's third murder trial that she killed 3-year-old Lazaro Figueroa and hid his body. Rubin said the boy was beaten throughout his short life and was starving to death, weighing just 18 pounds.