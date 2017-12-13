The Latest: GOP leader offers huge budget boost for military

WASHINGTON — The Latest on legislation to prevent a government shutdown (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

A key House Republican has unveiled a measure to deliver a huge budget increase to the Pentagon and prevent a government shutdown at the end of next week.

The measure by Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen could face a House vote next week, though there is pressure from Republicans from hurricane-hit states such as Florida and Texas to add tens of billions of dollars of storm relief.

The measure is seen by Capitol insiders as an opening salvo. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has already dismissed the idea, and many lawmakers predict the Senate will quickly send an amended, bipartisan measure back to the House.

New Jersey Republican Frelinghuysen's bill contains a GOP-drafted five-year extension of a popular children's health insurance program known as CHIP.

__

6:40 p.m.

Lawmakers from hard-hit states such as Florida are demanding tens of billions of dollars of hurricane relief and rebuilding funds as part of another temporary Washington spending bill to keep the government from shutting down over Christmas.

Hurricane money is one of many pressing items as GOP leaders struggle to devise a party strategy to avert a government shutdown.

GOP aides and lawmakers say a leading option to try to avoid a politically disastrous shutdown is to pass a huge full-year Pentagon spending bill and add to it temporary funding for non- defence Cabinet departments.