The Latest: Jones says he hopes Moore will concede

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Latest on Republican Roy Moore refusing to concede defeat in Alabama U.S. Senate race (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Democrat Doug Jones says he hopes Republican Roy Moore will "do the right thing" and concede the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

Jones told a news conference that "it's time to heal."

Unofficial returns show Jones defeating Moore by about 20,000 votes, or 1.5 per cent .

Moore said late Tuesday that he wanted to see if a recount would be triggered. State law says a recount will occur if the margin between two candidates is within half a percentage point.

Secretary of State John Merrill says it's "very unlikely" a recount will occur because of a narrowing vote tally.

___

6 a.m.

Alabama's election chief says the outcome of the state's U.S. Senate race is unlikely to change enough to trigger the recount Republican Roy Moore is seeking.

Alabama law triggers an automatic recount if the winner's margin of victory is less than half of 1 per cent .

Democrat Doug Jones is leading Moore by 1.5 per cent .

Secretary of State John Merrill says there are three types of votes yet to be counted that could potentially alter the margin: overseas ballots mailed in by military personnel and others; provisional ballots; and write-in votes.

Merrill said it's his observation that recounts rarely alter results significantly.

___