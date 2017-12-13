The Latest: Police investigating found childrens' bones

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Latest on the bones of three children being found in a shed in Missoula (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a "person of interest" they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.

A cleaning crew found the box when a tenant was evicted from the property.

Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh tells the Missoulian the person they want to interview is not a suspect.

Testing determined the ages of the children to be 2-4 years old, 5-8 years old and 6-10 years old. It was unclear when they died.

The remains have been submitted to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Welsh said the agency would try to test the remains for DNA to see if the children are related and if the results match any missing children's cases.

7:44 a.m.

Authorities say a box containing bones and teeth that are believed to be from three children was found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.

The Missoulian reports that Missoula police launched an investigation after a cleaning crew found the box when the former tenant was evicted from the property.

Police documents say the Montana State Crime Lab verified the remains as human, and an anthropology professor at the University of Montana determined they were "likely modern and not archaeological."

The professor estimated the ages of the children to be 2-4 years old, 5-8 years old and 6-10 years old.

Police obtained a search warrant for a potential homicide in late November, but no additional evidence was gathered.

