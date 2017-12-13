UK pay rates up but still lagging behind price rises
LONDON — Official figures are showing wages in Britain creeping up but still lagging the rise in prices, meaning households continue to experience a real-terms pay cut as they prepare for Christmas.
The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that average weekly earnings in the three months to end-October were 2.5
Though up from the previous rates of 2.3
Elsewhere, the statistics agency said the unemployment rate remained at 4.3