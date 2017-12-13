US stocks moving higher following of Fed rate hike
U.S. stocks were moving higher in afternoon trading Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to raise short-term interest rates for the third time this year. The central bank also said that the U.S. economy was on sound footing. Health care, technology and industrials stocks accounted for much of the market's gains. Banks lagged the broader market.
Smaller-company stocks notched some of the biggest gains after the GOP leadership in the House and Senate reached a deal on a tax package.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2
FED WATCH: As expected, Federal Reserve policymakers ended their two-day meeting Wednesday by raising the federal funds rate — what banks charge each other for short-term loans — by 0.25 percentage points to a still-low range of 1.25 to 1.5
"Widely expected. No big surprises. No big changes," said Tim Dreiling, regional investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "It's encouraging that they continue to see economic growth continuing into 2018, which aligns with our thinking."
TAX DEAL: Republican leadership in the House and Senate forged an agreement Wednesday on a sweeping overhaul of the nation's tax laws. The move paves the way for final votes next week to slash taxes for businesses and give many Americans modest tax cuts starting next year. The news helped boost shares in smaller companies.
"If you look at the mix today, small caps are doing better than large caps," said Sameer Samana, global technical and equity strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "Clearly, they would be the better beneficiaries because they tend to pay higher tax rates."
HEALTHY BUMP: Health care sector stocks posted solid gains. Incyte climbed $4.02, or 4.2
MENDING FENCES: Western Digital rose 2.6
APPLE TAKES A BITE: Finisar jumped 21.1
DELIVERY DEAL: Target rose 2.5
ROSY OUTLOOK: Honeywell International rose 1.7
OUT THE DOOR: Diebold fell 3
FINANCIALS FLOUNDER: Banks and other financial stocks declined the most. Charles Schwab slid 91 cents, or 1.8
ENERGY: Oil prices veered lower, giving up early gains. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 54 cents to settle at $56.60 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slid 90 cents, or 1.4
The decline in oil prices weighed on several energy stocks. National Oilwell Varco lost 53 cents, or 1.6
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.35
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 112.55 Japanese yen from 113.58 yen late Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1819 from $1.1737.
THE BITCOIN TRADE: Bitcoin futures fell $1,170, or 6.5
METALS: Gold rose $6.90 to $1,248.60 an ounce. Silver gained 20 cents to $15.87 an ounce. Copper added 3 cents to $3.05 a pound.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX fell 0.4
