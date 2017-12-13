Venezuela quickly resolves financial dispute with China

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's cash-strapped government has quickly settled a lawsuit filed by a state-run Chinese company, making good on an unpaid bill and appeasing an important ally that holds billions in the South American country's debt.

The state-owned oil company PDVSA agreed to pay $21.5 million to a U.S. subsidiary of the Chinese company Sinopec. The payment is for a 45,000-ton shipment of steel rebar delivered in 2013.

The countries reached the settlement Monday, two weeks after Sinopec filed suit in a Houston federal court.

The dispute arose at a time when Venezuela is trying to renegotiate billions of dollars in foreign debt amid soaring inflation and U.S. sanctions.